July 18, 1932 - April 8, 2022

Excell Moore, Jr. was born July 18, 1932, in Pickens, Mississippi. He was the fourth of the four brothers born to the late Excell Sr. and Katie Moore.

Excell was educated in the Pickens Public School System. As a youngster he and his brothers were taught how to appreciate their land with farming and gardening skills. One of his favorite pastimes was being an avid gardener. Excell loved to grow many different vegetables and would share his crops with family and friends across the region. He also loved maintaining his lawn, shooting pool, telling jokes, and most of all hunting. Excell won many trophies and awards for his beagles and hunting skills of small game throughout the years.

In 1966, Excell moved from Mississippi to East Chicago, Indiana, where he was employed as an operator in the Brick Mason Department at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company where he later retired after 30 years of service.

Recently, in the presence of witnesses, Excell confessed and accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior. "If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation." Romans 10:9,10.

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 5:56 p.m., surrounded by his family, God saw that Excell's life down here was troubling and only he could feel the pain. So, He sent His Angel down to whisper in his ear and said, "you don't have to be afraid anymore, your work down here on earth is done. Your flight number has been called, and your seat awaits, don't worry about leaving your family and friends behind, your precious memories will linger on." Excell answered the call and his soul departed on a one-way flight to Heaven from Hospice of the Calumet Region located in Munster, Indiana. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." 2nd Corinthians 5:8.

Excell leaves to cherish his love and memories to his devoted son, Keith (Owana) Miller of Hammond, IN; daughter-in-law, Jennie Harris, of Pickens, MS; one brother, Lee Earl Moore of Jackson, MS; one sister-in-law, Eleanor Moore of East Chicago; five (5) grandchildren: Jenifer (Otis) Davis, Sheila (Jeremiah) Jones of Madison, MS; Gwendolyn (Rodney) Howard of Pickens MS; Keiona (Sean) Conway and Keaira Miller of Hammond, IN; nine (9) great-grandchildren: Javarrius Harris, Rodrevious Harris, Asjah Harris, Gavin Howard, Jordan Jones, Layla Howard, Ayiona Miller, Deandre Hackett, Jr., and Alana Conway; two (2) great-great-grandchildren: Kelsie Harris and Kenslei Howard; special and devoted friends: Clara Heard, Ulysses Simmons and Arthur Kendricks all of East Chicago, IN; and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Excell Sr. and Katie Moore; his brothers: Enzie Moore, Lewis Moore, and son, John Earl Harris.

Excell will be greatly missed by all those who loved, respected, and adored him.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation two hour prior to service. Interment Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Rev. Herman Polk, Sr., officiating.