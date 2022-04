EAST CHICAGO, IN - Excell Moore, 90, of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Hospice of the Calumet Area (William J. Riley Hospice) in Munster, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation two hour prior to service. Interment Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Rev. Herman Polk, Sr., officiating.