F. Joseph "Joe" Baker

VALPARAISO, IN - F. Joseph "Joe" Baker, 79, of Valparaiso, beloved and loving husband, father, and grandfather, died November 4, 2021.

Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, he graduated from Michigan State University,where he met and married Elizabeth Brigham. Together they raised daughters: Amy and Marthena in Valparaiso. He delighted in his grandchildren: Benjamin, Jonathon, Andrew, Bryan, Calvin and Daphne. He enjoyed introducing them to Michigan State, through Grandparents University. He appreciated his sons-in-law Michael and Todd.

Joe was skilled at fixing anything mechanical or electrical. He retired from Weil McLain in Michigan City, and filled his retirement with volunteer service including: Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis and Girl Scouts. With a vocational high school education, he was a dedicated volunteer at the Porter County Career Center. A lover of trains, both model and real, he also spent many hours fixing equipment at Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum.

Meet with the family at DYKES FUNERAL HOME (2305 Campbell St. Valparaiso) on Tuesday November 9, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday November 11, at Saint Paul Catholic Church, Queen of Apostles Chapel with a 10:00 a.m. mass. 1855 Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso. Private family burial, Saint Paul Catholic cemetery.