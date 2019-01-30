LATANA, FL - Fabian L. Dosen, CPO-United States Navy, age 49 late of Lantana, FL and formerly of Homewood, IL passed away tragically with his wife Marija on January 7, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. Beloved husband of the late Marija (nee Buskovic) for 11 years. Loving father of Carmen Pavisich and Luciana Pavisich. Dear son of Dorothy and the late Bob Dosen. Cherished grandson of the late Louis and late Mary Pivovarnik. Dearest brother of Milan (Tracy) Dosen, Marc (Jessica) Dosen and Ante (Cheryl) Dosen. Fond uncle of John, Mason, Alexis, Austin Dosen, Shaun Preston, Steph and Lexi Host. Fabian was an Active Duty Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Navy stationed in Jacksonville, FL. Member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge# 3055 Chicago, IL and Indiana Harbor Junior Tamburitzans Group. Former member of Sacred Heart Croatian Church Tambura and Kolo Group.
Visitation Thursday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, February 1, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Sacred Heart Croatian Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the charity of your choice in Fabian's name would be appreciated.
773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com