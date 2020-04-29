× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fae Elaine Wewe (nee Cook)

DUNKIRK, NY - Fae Elaine Wewe (nee Cook) lived her life simply and quietly, offering kindness, good neighborliness and tremendous love to those around her. Fae leaves behind a loving daughter, Jeanette McVicker (Fredonia NY), an aunt, three nephews and nieces, and several cousins. She died aged 92 at Heritage Park nursing home in Jamestown, NY on 22 April 2020, after long suffering the ravages of Alzheimer's disease. Her husband, Richard Wewe, her brothers, John Cook and Henry Cook, Jr. and parents, Mildred and Henry Cook, predeceased her.

Born in Harrisburg, PA, Fae moved to Gary, IN as a toddler with her parents, and lived most of her life there, attending Wirt High School. Fae met Richard during World War II; they married upon his return from the Navy, in December 1946. They made their home in the Miller Beach area of Gary. Fae worked briefly at a local grocery store as well as Gordon's department store. Richard worked nearly his entire adult life at U.S. Steel, in the tin mill, and died in 2010.