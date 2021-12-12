Faith C. Tumidalsky Pratt

Faith Pratt was born on January 5, 1935 to Joseph and Anne (Kornidas) Kaminsky and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the St. John Rosary Society. Faith was a very talented and accomplished pianist and organist. She began her church organist career in high school at Sacred Heart Church, East Chicago. The pastor, Fr. Duray would drive her to the church to play the morning Mass and then deliver her to Catholic Central (Bishop Noll Institute). She had been the organist/ choir director at St. John in Whiting for many years of four decades. During that time, she developed the St. John Alleluia Choir, Madrigal Singers, produced the St. John Adult Choir Christmas Album in 1982, orchestrated the organ dedication concert 1976, centennial concert in 1997, developed the St. John Pirohi Makers and was musical director for two productions of the Sound of Music in 1965 and 1979 at the Marian Theatre Guild. She had been the music director for St. Victor Church, Calumet City, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Valparaiso, the Pennsylvania Avenue Players, the City of Whiting Centennial Chorus and was the first director of the Whiting Park Festival Orchestra Chorus. She had played and sang for countless weddings throughout Lake County Indiana. Faith had a Master Gardener Certificate from Purdue University and was a volunteer for Community Hospital, Munster and Meals on Wheels. She was retiree of the Amoco Oil Company, Chicago. Devoted to her family, community and music, Faith will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Organ Fund, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394 would be appreciated. Music Matters! (219) 659-4400.