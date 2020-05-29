× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Faith L. Schulte (nee Stowers)

HEBRON, IN — Faith L. Schulte (nee Stowers), 75, of Hebron, IN, passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Faith is survived by her husband of 55 years, Norman; her children, Melissa (Randy) Marimen of Hobart, IN, Mark (Robin) Schulte of Portage, IN, Bryan (Emma) Schulte of Hobart, IN, and Brad (Julie) Schulte of Hebron, IN; seven grandchildren, Lindsay, Megan, Emily, Jonna, Hope, Blake, and her buddy, Evelyn; two great-grandchildren, Nora and Finn; niece, Michelle Castor; and two beloved pets, Maggie and Molly.

Faith was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mary Stowers; two brothers, Barry and Warren Stowers; and her twin sister, Faye Stowers.

Faith was employed by the Merrillville School Corporation. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Faith loved gardening, having lunch with friends and shopping.

Private Funeral Services for the family were held on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Faith was laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial offerings in Faith's name, may be given to Phil's Friends, 1249 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point, IN 46307.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Faith's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.