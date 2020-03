IN LOVING MEMORY OF FAITH UYLAKI - One year ago today, we lost the center of our family. We think of you every day, and we miss you more than words can express. We wish we had you longer but are so incredibly blessed for the time we had with you – precious time that brightened and enriched our lives in so many ways. We love you, and we know that 1 year ago today heaven gained an angel. Jack & Jill