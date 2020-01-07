CROWN POINT, IN - Fannie Perez, age 86 of Crown Point, passed away on January 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN with Trisagion Service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St. Merrillville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
