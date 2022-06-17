April 28, 1941 - June 14, 2022

PORTAGE - Farish "Al" Albert Boggs, age 81 of Portage, IN passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on April 28, 1941 in Mount Sterling , OH to John and Helen (Dials) Boggs.

Al is survived by Ella Mae Karris-Boggs; sons: Kevin (Debby) Boggs, Bob (Ann) Boggs; daughters: Penny (Jacqueline) Reeves, Sue (Jim) Davis; brother, Leonard (Lucy) Boggs; step-sons: Nick Karris, Bill (Denise) Karris, John (Keri) Karris, and Dorothy; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John Robert Boggs and Helen Boggs; son, Farish Boggs, Jr.; brother, Everett Boggs; sister, Mary Stalter; granddaughter, Anna Reeves; wife, Sandra Rae Boggs.

Al was a very loving, compassionate, giving person who will be missed deeply. He was a lifetime member of Local 150 Operating Engineers. Al was very active in the republican party. He spent his retirement as a ranger at Robinhurst Golf Course golfing, traveling with Sue and Bob, and playing cards with Terry and Denise. Al coached Portage Junior Miss Softball and Portage Little League. He coached Porter County Basketball Special Olympics.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.