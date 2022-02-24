 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Father George John Turpa

March 12, 1947 - Feb. 3, 2022

ONTARIO, CANADA - Father George John Turpa, was born March 12, 1947 in Gary, IN to George and Irene Turpa who preceded him in death. He graduated from Horace Mann HS in 1965 and attended the University of Thessalonica in Greece. He was Ordained as a Greek Orthodox Priest in Boston, MA. He served as a Priest at Saint Nektarios Cathedral in Toronto for the past 44 years.

He is survived by his children: Elisabeth (Perry) Proskos from Pickering, Ontario and John Turpa (Colorado Springs, CO); as well as his brother, Pete (Renee) Turpa (Valparaiso, IN); and his grandchildren: Elessa, Ava and Christos Proskos.

Father George was a Champion for those less fortunate. He would have been honored if you made a donation, or volunteered your time to an organization or individual who could use a "pick me up"!

Services were held at Saint Nectareous Church on February 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

