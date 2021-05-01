 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 1924 — Nov. 24, 2020

PORTAGE, IN — Faust J. Monti, 95, of Portage, IN, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, IN.

Graveside services, including the traditional veteran rifle volley performed by American Legion Post 260 with a Navy Color Guard presenting an American flag to the family, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage, IN. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN, is handling arrangements.

He was born December 2, 1924, in Pottsville, PA, to the late Guiseppe and Julia (Piccioni) Monti. He married Mary Jagiela, who preceded him in 1998, and then he married Dolores Deasy, who preceded him in 2005.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra (Terry) Murphy and Mary (Henry) Schultz, both of Portage, IN; son, Joseph (Nola) Monti, of Portage, IN; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary (Tommy) Kunisky, of Harrisburg, PA.

He was also preceded in death by his son, John Monti; four sisters: Rita Chillemi, Vera Miller, Julie Smith and Gert Matz; and one great-grandchild, Jessica Kozlowski.

He retired as an electrician at U.S. Steel Gary Works and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving aboard the USS Hickox. Faust was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, Portage, IN; American Legion Post 260 of Portage; Portage Moose Lodge 1900; the Young at Heart bowling League at Hobart Lanes; and a former member of the Glen Park Eagles. He enjoyed bowling even two weeks before passing and was an avid Chicago sports fan.

