Faust J. Monti

Dec. 2, 1924 — Nov. 24, 2020

PORTAGE, IN — Faust J. Monti, 95, of Portage, IN, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, IN.

Graveside services, including the traditional veteran rifle volley performed by American Legion Post 260 with a Navy Color Guard presenting an American flag to the family, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage, IN. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN, is handling arrangements.

He was born December 2, 1924, in Pottsville, PA, to the late Guiseppe and Julia (Piccioni) Monti. He married Mary Jagiela, who preceded him in 1998, and then he married Dolores Deasy, who preceded him in 2005.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra (Terry) Murphy and Mary (Henry) Schultz, both of Portage, IN; son, Joseph (Nola) Monti, of Portage, IN; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary (Tommy) Kunisky, of Harrisburg, PA.

He was also preceded in death by his son, John Monti; four sisters: Rita Chillemi, Vera Miller, Julie Smith and Gert Matz; and one great-grandchild, Jessica Kozlowski.