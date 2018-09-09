BROWNSBURG, IN - Fay A. Mayhew, 88, of Brownsburg, IN passed away Thursday, September 06, 2018 at Rittenhouse in Valparaiso. She was born March 7, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to Raymond and Lucille (Masterson) Grassle. Fay began her career with Indiana University as a telephone operator and concluded as an admitting clerk with Porter Memorial Hospital retiring in 1991.
Fay worked for her family, both inside and outside their home. Mom appreciated all who cared for her and lovingly referred to them as her 'Honey Bun'. She had a small body but a big heart, expressing her love, faith and generosity to those she treasured. Fay fought with determination and grace through the last minute of her life here on earth; she will be missed by all. Both mom and dad instilled a great work ethic and love of family. They had been married for 63 years when dad passed away, now after 5 years of separation they will be reunited.
On September 24, 1949 she married Jack W. Mayhew who preceded her in death in April 2013. Survivors include their children: Joni (John) Hand of Brownsburg, Teresa (Pat) McGinley of Valparaiso, daughter-in-law, Mary Mayhew of Florida, grandchildren: Jennifer Russell, Amanda Downs, Lindsay Hamman, Melissa McTague, Colin McGinley, DeLaney McGinley and five great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jackie Mayhew and brother, Gene Grassle.
A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at MATTHEWS MORTUARY, Brownsburg, IN with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and entombment to follow at West Ridge Cemetery.