ST. JOHN, IN - Faye Phyllis Hoffman, age 85 of St. John, joined Christ on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Her husband of 30 years, Frank "Sonny" Hoffman held her hand, as she peacefully went to the Lord. Faye was at what had become her second home, Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, IN where she received amazing care. The staff was like family to her.

Faye had an amazing life full of love and adventure. She raised her children with love and then continued to live life to the fullest with her husband and family. Sonny and Faye literally traveled the world together and shared many adventures. After retirement, Sonny and her enjoyed summers at the cottage with family, friends and her many doggies through the years. Cottage times were filled with wonderful food. Faye was a great cook, she loved fishing, going on the boat and nights around the campfire. Those who knew Faye will remember her beautiful personality, she was a good listener and always gave honest advice. She had the best laugh and a smile that would light up a room. She will be sorely missed.