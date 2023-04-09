March 25, 1964 - April 4, 2023
HOBART - Felicia Lee Hodge (nee Posavac), age 59 of Hobart passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born on March 25, 1964 in Gary, Indiana to the late Robert and Monica Posavac. Felicia liked shopping and sitting on the porch during a good thunderstorm. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed painting ceramics. She celebrated the holidays, especially Halloween. Above all, she loved her family and dedicated her entire life to taking care of them. While she had a tenacious and fiery nature, she will always be remembered for her big heart and open home. She collected strays of all kinds and gave them a loving home. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Hodge; children, Monica Hodge, Scott (Marinett) Hodge, Sarah (Tristan) Swider, Amanda Hodge, Jennifer Hodge; grandchildren, Alex, Sophia, Hannah, Hunter, Zachary, Alivia, Gabrielle, Brooklynn and Camdyn; sister, Rhonda (Don) McMaster; dear friend, Zac Patillo; loving niece, Sarah Hunt; many loving family members and friends that called her mom.
Visitation will be Monday, April 10, 2023 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A celebration of Felicia's colorfully chaotic life will take place Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions in Felicia's name may be made to the Humane Society of Hobart, PO Box 108, Hobart, IN 46342.