HOBART - Felicia Lee Hodge (nee Posavac), age 59 of Hobart passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born on March 25, 1964 in Gary, Indiana to the late Robert and Monica Posavac. Felicia liked shopping and sitting on the porch during a good thunderstorm. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed painting ceramics. She celebrated the holidays, especially Halloween. Above all, she loved her family and dedicated her entire life to taking care of them. While she had a tenacious and fiery nature, she will always be remembered for her big heart and open home. She collected strays of all kinds and gave them a loving home. She will be deeply missed.