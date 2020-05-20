Felicia "Lisa" Dawn Hoover

Lisa was born on October 1, 1955 in Beaufort, South Carolina to Alfred and Catherine (Jagoda) Halliwell. She graduated from Kankakee Valley High School in 1973. She married Mark Hoover in July of 1975, and subsequently had three daughters over the course of their marriage. Lisa served in several roles over her lifetime; many of them related to her amazing home-grown culinary skills. Her Italian Beef and lasagna were legendary and have been sorely missed. Some of her favorite experiences were had while working at Twin Lakes Camp in Hillsboro, Indiana. She served as head cook for hundreds of campers and counselors during these years, and she impacted many lives with her devotion to her chosen mission. In her later years she enjoyed her grandchildren, who were the absolute joys of her life. A long-time resident of Kouts, she enjoyed decorating for the holidays and cultivating flowers in her yard. Over the course of her lifetime Lisa never met a stranger, never saw a garage sale she didn't like, and she always looked out for others. Her selflessness is something her family will always remember and strive to emulate.