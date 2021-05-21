Felipa R. Gomez

Feb. 5, 1927 — May 15, 2021

HARLINGEN, TX — Felipa R. Gomez, 94, of Harlingen, TX, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Felipa was born on February 5, 1927.

Felipa is survived by her daughters, Ma. Alicia Rios (Oscar), Susana J. Lopez (Ernesto), Maria I. Gomez-Toledo (Jose); and sons, J. Ernesto Gomez (Eve) and Mario A. Gomez (Lupe). Preceded in death by husband, Jose Rogelio Gomez, and son, Jose R. Gomez Jr.

She enjoyed being around her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Felipa loved to knit and crochet, played bingo and went to the casinos.

A memorial service for Felipa was held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road., La Feria, TX 78559.