LANSING, IL - Felix F. Osmolski, age 99 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He is survived by his five children: Robert (late Jennifer), Mary (Dave Alwood) Biscan, Irene Osmolski, Ann (Mike) Bachman, and Therese (Scott) Hendrix. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Mr. Osmolski was preceded in death in 2019 by his beloved wife of 74 years: Helen (nee Gavin); and four brothers: Chester, Mike, John, and Peter.

Friends are invited to visit with Mr. Osmolski's family on Sunday, January 30 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at the Carmelite Fathers Monastery, 1628 Ridge Rd., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, January 31 at 10:30 AM at the Monastery. Mr. Osmolski will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carmelite Fathers Monastery.

A member of the Greatest Generation, Mr. Osmolski honorably served our country in the US Navy during WWII. He served aboard an LST Transport and was involved in many invasions in the Atlantic, including the D Day invasion at Normandy, France. He was a truck driver with Local 705. And he was dedicated to the Carmelite Fathers Monastery, both operating and managing the gift shop, and helping out wherever he could.

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Mr. Osmolski's arrangements and condolences may be left at www.schroederlauer.com