{{featured_button_text}}
Felix Reyes, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Felix Reyes, Jr. age 72 of East Chicago passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Journey Senior Living in Merrillville with his loving family at his side.

A private cremation was held and a Memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Keith Virus officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.