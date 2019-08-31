EAST CHICAGO, IN - Felix Reyes, Jr. age 72 of East Chicago passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Journey Senior Living in Merrillville with his loving family at his side.
A private cremation was held and a Memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Keith Virus officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.