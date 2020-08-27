 Skip to main content
IN LOVING MEMORY OF FELIX REYES ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

We know you're with us taking care of us.

We still think of you everyday.

Love, Lisa, John & J.P.

