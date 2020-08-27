× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Felix Reyes

IN LOVING MEMORY OF FELIX REYES ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

We know you're with us taking care of us.

We still think of you everyday.

Love, Lisa, John & J.P.