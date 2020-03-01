MUNSTER, IN - Felix Smigiel age 96 of Munster, IN passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Felicia Smigiel; grandson, Seth Smigiel; and brothers: Anthony and Marion Smigiel. Survived by his wife, Haiying Smigiel; son, Philip Smigiel; daughters: Danita (Branson) Stone, Joanne (late Dennis) Terczak; grandchildren: Alex (Jen) Stone, Nick (Kelly-Sue) Stone, Lizzy (Jeff) Meyers, Hillarie (Eric) Mieure, Max Smigiel; great grandchildren: Seth, Ella, Zoey, Stella, Tanner. Felix was the proud founder of Prosna Inc. located in Munster, Indiana. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.