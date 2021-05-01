fhshghgfhgf hhdhdfhdfhdfhdfh

medical field in Merrillville & Crown Point Indiana. First at the Ross Clinic for 15 years followed by 25 years at Deschamps Eye Care. I suffered from COPD for a number of years. I have left many friends and family behind that I loved and adored. The grandchildren are all precious to me. All of my grandchildren were special to me although I didn't get to see many of them after my move. When I left Indiana, I moved to Salem Utah in 2016 to live with my oldest son, Fred and his family. In 2019 I moved with my beloved dog, Molly, to The Seville Senior Living Center which was an independent living center for seniors in Orem, Utah where Molly and I made many more friends. My wish is that all of my friends and family know how much I loved each and every one of them. I have elected to be cremated and my ashes as well as Elmer's and any of my dog's remains be disposed of together. Fred has been given those instructions. I also wish my family & friends not mourn me but celebrate my life. Have a party, cook-out or whatever makes you happy. I love you all.There will be a private family internment in July for Mom, Dad and Lori in the Salem City Cemetery.The family would like to thank the staff at the Seville Senior Living Center in Orem Utah along with A+ Home Health specifically (Jennifer Pugh) who assisted mom beyond what was expected. The staff at Beehive Homes Assisted Living in Payson Utah who helped mom towards the end of her life and finally the staff at Orchard View Assisted Living in Payson Utah and Yarrow hospice specifically Tangi and her staff for making mom comfortableIn lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Kids Who Count (KWC) an early intervention non-profit program for infants and children with all types of disabilities. Kids Who Count - 345 N. SR 198 - Salem, Utah 84653 KidsWhoCount.org there is a link to Guidestar Profile