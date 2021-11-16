Dec. 6, 1918 - Nov. 12, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Filomena "Fannie" A. Penzato, age 102, of Crown Point; formerly of Lake Station, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Fannie is survived by six grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Logan, Frank (Elyse) Penzato, Russ Penzato, Shelley (Dave) Hallberg, Stephanie Small, and Ashley Penzato; daughter-in-law, Debra Penzato; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband, Nobie Penzato; sons, Russ and Frank Penzato; daughter-in-law, Kathy Penzato.

Fannie was a former member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and member of the American-Italian Benevolent Society.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St, Merrillville with Fr. Ted Mauch officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

Family will receive condolences for Frank Penzato who passed away two weeks ago.

Visit Fannie's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.