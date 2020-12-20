Filomena R. Sweeney (nee Cicero)

Dec. 5, 1931 - Oct. 6, 2020

DYER, IN - Filomena R. Sweeney of Dyer, born Dec. 5, 1931 passed away at home with her loving family by her side on October 6, 2020 leaving behind many cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father Nancy (nee Merlo) and Joseph Cicero; sister and brother-in-law, Anna May (nee Cicero) and William McCambridge; brother-in-law Father John Sweeney and sons: Joseph Sweeney of Dyer, IN and Timothy Sweeney of Oahu, Hawaii.

Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Mom, we love and miss you more.