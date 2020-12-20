 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Filomena R. Sweeney (nee Cicero)

Filomena R. Sweeney (nee Cicero)

{{featured_button_text}}
Filomena R. Sweeney (nee Cicero)

Dec. 5, 1931 - Oct. 6, 2020

DYER, IN - Filomena R. Sweeney of Dyer, born Dec. 5, 1931 passed away at home with her loving family by her side on October 6, 2020 leaving behind many cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father Nancy (nee Merlo) and Joseph Cicero; sister and brother-in-law, Anna May (nee Cicero) and William McCambridge; brother-in-law Father John Sweeney and sons: Joseph Sweeney of Dyer, IN and Timothy Sweeney of Oahu, Hawaii.

Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Mom, we love and miss you more.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts