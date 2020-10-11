Filomena Sweeney

Filomena had an unconditional, positive regard for anyone that she encountered and found a friend in everyone she met. She loved singing and dancing, playing cards and games, playing the slot machines and lotto, and visiting with her friends, but most of all she cherished spending time with her family whom she loved the most. Later in her life, Filomena, who was known around town as "Cookie" (for being such a tough cookie) would spend her days visiting some of her favorite places including Cost Cutters, Nick's Lotto Store, The Produce Depot, Coffee Cabin, Walgreens, and Chase Bank in Dyer where she was "treated like a Queen" and everything was always "wonderful, wonderful"! It brought her great joy to see all her friends around town, especially her Bridge Club, many of the members being her lifelong friends. She also enjoyed visiting with her neighbors John and Renita who were "friends first".