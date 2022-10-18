CHESTERTON/LVALPARAISO, IN - It is with grieving hearts we announce Finbarr "Barry" M. Kiernan, age 78, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 15. Preceded in death by his beloved parents Joseph and Brigid; brother John, and nephew Mark. Barry will be lovingly remembered in life as a devoted husband of fifty-one years to Geri; father to: Tara (Len) Palmer, Charles Kiernan, Brendan Kiernan, Laura (Mark) Kiernan, and Jamie (R.J.) Pollard; grandfather "Pa Pa" to Bailey, Emma, Colin, Aubrey, and Charli; Brother to many loved in-laws; and Uncle to over fifty adored nieces and nephews.

Barry was born in Dublin, Ireland and upon completion of his schooling he enlisted in the Merchant Marines. He spent seven years traversing the globe seeing many ports and cultures throughout his travels. At age 21, Barry moved to Boston, MA where he met his future bride and began their family. Years later, he settled in Valparaiso creating a life-long home, career, friendships, and bonds within the community.

For forty years, Barry served in many capacities as a dedicated employee with Tandem Transport / Gypsum Express and as a devout parishioner of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church. He was deeply involved within his community as both a member and president of St. Paul Men's Club, St. Paul School Board, Pastoral Council, and as an Usher at weekly Mass services. Barry treasured his family, friendships, love of sports (Notre Dame, Manchester United, and New England Patriots), and his affinity for his birthplace. He was a dedicated father to his children; actively coaching youth soccer and playing rounds of golf with his sons. He attended his children's countless sporting events and took them to see their favorite teams play, as well. He shared his overflowing pride for his heritage attending Irish festivals where he proudly watched his daughters compete in Irish dancing. Barry was a loving grandfather who prioritized making time for his grandkids in his daily life. His unique one-of-kind personality and unforgettable character will forever reside in our minds and hearts.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME at 2305 N. Campbell Street in Valparaiso, IN and Friday, October 21 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd in Valparaiso IN. Funeral Mass will directly follow visitation on Friday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church Father Douglas Mayer presider, con-celebrants Father Patrick Neary and Father Joseph Pawlowski officiating. Burial St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 219-462-3125.