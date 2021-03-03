Fleurette V. Kalka

LANSING, IL — Fleurette V. Kalka, 80, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Norbert Kalka; daughter, Debra (Mark) Meyer; son, David J. Kalka; grandsons, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Meyer and Evan Meyer; great-grandson, Everett Meyer; siblings, Kathleen (Andrew) Onder, the late, Mitchell Burda and Celeste (late Joseph) Sikich; sisters-in-law, Elaine (late Frank) Kruk and Carol (Dominick) Curatolo; and many nieces and nephews. Fleurette was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Ursala Burda, and brother, Mitchell.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. vigil service, and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service.

Fleurette excelled at crafting and ceramics. She was an avid reader and gardener. Fleurette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fleurette's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net