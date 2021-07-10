April 13, 1930 - July 6, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Flora L. Hoy Schweitzer (nee Mager), age 91, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Flora is survived by her four children: Tom (Nancy) Hoy of Uniontown, OH, Cheryl (late Larry) Kleist of St. John, IN, Jim Schweitzer of Crown Point, IN, Wayne (late Kathy) Schweitzer of Crown Point, IN; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Flora was preceded in death by her husbands: James Hoy and Vernon H. Schweitzer; parents: John N. and Lucia Mager; and two brothers: Robert and Marvin Mager.

Flora was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church and American Legion Auxiliary Post 430 in Merrillville, IN. She loved to read and was an avid knitter.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Avenue, Merrillville, IN 46410. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church 801 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flora's name to your favorite charity.

Visit Flora's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.