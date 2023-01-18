Florence A. Gonzales (nee Onnestad)

DYER, IN - Florence A. Gonzales (nee Onnestad), age 97, late of Dyer, IN, formerly of South Chicago, IL "The Bush", passed away on January 12, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Frank "Tino" Gonzales. Loving mother of Grace (Paul) Andrzejewski, late Mary Lou Busich, Alberta (Frank) Gomez, Louis (Rita) Gonzales, Florence Gonzales, and late Frank Gonzales. Cherished grandma of 12, and great- grandma of 22. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandson: Frank Gonzales Jr.

Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/ Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John, IN. Interment Private. www.elmwoodchapel.com