LAND O'LAKES, FL - Florence A. Virbich , 92, of Land O' Lakes, FL passed away Sunday August 26, 2018. She was born in East Chicago, IN and moved to Florida 30 years ago. She was Catholic by faith and was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. She served as the secretary to the President of the U.S.W.A. District 31, member of the women's bowling association, and a member of S.O.A.R.. In her free time she loved to listen to Croatian music, attend local Croatian festivals, watch tennis on T.V., and loved to do various crafts and jigsaw puzzles. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, John Verbich; one sister, Valerie Orlich; three brothers, Danny Orlich, John Orlich, William Orlich; and one grandson, Matthew Verbich. She is survived by three daughters, JoDee Verbich, Cindy (Tom) Mayer, Jill Verbich and her significant other Stan Stefanski; three sons, John (Laura) Verbich, Gary Verbich, Eric (Debbie) Verbich; seven grandchildren, Johnny, Jeremy, Elizabeth, Taylor, Guy, Justine, Eugene, and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Indiana. Words of comfort may be expressed at Loylessfuneralhome.com
Loyless Funeral Home, 813-996-6610