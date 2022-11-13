Florence Ann O'Neal, age 96, formerly of Orlando, FL, Hammond, IN and Lansing, IL passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Florence is survived by her children: Patricia (Warren) Brown and Pamela (Steven) Guzior; grandchildren: James Brown, Ryan Brown, Ashley Coburn, Austin O'Neal, Conner Guzior and Kaleb Guzior; great grandchildren: Brayden Coburn and Greyson Coburn; siblings: Robert (Andrea) Nauracy and JoAnn (Gene) Kovacik. She was preceded in passing by her husband of 63 Years, James H. O'Neal, and her son, James Michael O'Neal.

A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Father Stanley Dominik officiating at LaHayne Funeral Home, located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, November 14, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHayne Funeral Home.

Florence was born in Hammond, IN on May 23,1926 to John and Mary Nauracy. She enjoyed devoting her time for many years along with her husband, James with the ORAK Pipe Band with the Shriners. She loved collecting and making ceramics. More than anything, Florence loved her time spent with family and was especially proud of her earned title of Grandma and Great Grandma.