Florence Ann Spelde

Florence was quiet and a humble servant of God. She was a devoted wife for 62 years, and the mother every child should have. She did not work outside the home after her children were born, but you would find her helping at the church, assisting the teachers at school organizing lunch or in the library, or whatever needed to be done. She did not know how to ask for anything in return. Every summer brought a family trip to the Northwoods of Wisconsin for fishing, swimming, and water skiing. All the while Florence was afraid of the water and hated fish. The only thing that mattered was her family was there and so she found and spread much joy there.