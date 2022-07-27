Florence Ann Spelde
Sept. 29, 1930 - July 19, 2022
VALPARAISO - Florence Ann Spelde recently of Valparaiso, IN passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022 enveloped in the love of her family.
She was born September 29, 1930 in Ames, IA to Charles and Hilda Statema and attended Blue Island High School. On March 3, 1951 she married Anthony J. Spelde who preceded her in death in 2013.
Florence is survived by her sons, Anthony (Emily) Spelde, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN, Edward (Susan) Spelde of Valparaiso, IN, David (Lori) Spelde of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren: Amy Slavena, Anthony Spelde III, Rebecca Antczak, Laura Fletcher, Robert Shackleton, Steven Spelde, Charles Spelde, Allissa Thomas, Sarah Smith, Dr. Audrey Spelde, Mark Spelde, Ethan Spelde; 17 great-grandchildren; her sister, Charlene Taylor of Romeoville, IL; and son-in-law, Gary Shackleton of Dyer, IN.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Spelde; her parents: Charles and Hilda Statema; and her beloved and only daughter, Sharon Shackleton in 2018.
Florence was quiet and a humble servant of God. She was a devoted wife for 62 years, and the mother every child should have. She did not work outside the home after her children were born, but you would find her helping at the church, assisting the teachers at school organizing lunch or in the library, or whatever needed to be done. She did not know how to ask for anything in return. Every summer brought a family trip to the Northwoods of Wisconsin for fishing, swimming, and water skiing. All the while Florence was afraid of the water and hated fish. The only thing that mattered was her family was there and so she found and spread much joy there.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 S Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Florence's name to Susan G. Komen for the Cure or the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
