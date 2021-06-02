Florence Artis

July 18, 1924 — May 27, 2021

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Florence Artis, 96, a longtime resident of East Chicago, IN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Florence was born in Cuba, MS, on July 18, 1924. After marrying her husband, the Rev. Luther Artis, in 1945, they moved to East Chicago, IN, where they resided for the duration of their 59-year marriage and raised 10 children. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for over 70 years where she served as a choir member, matron, deaconess, minister's wife and ultimately as a mother of the church.

She will be remembered for her love of children, soulful cooking, fashionable style and community outreach through the Ladies Excelsior Art Club.