Florence Artis
July 18, 1924 — May 27, 2021
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Florence Artis, 96, a longtime resident of East Chicago, IN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Florence was born in Cuba, MS, on July 18, 1924. After marrying her husband, the Rev. Luther Artis, in 1945, they moved to East Chicago, IN, where they resided for the duration of their 59-year marriage and raised 10 children. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for over 70 years where she served as a choir member, matron, deaconess, minister's wife and ultimately as a mother of the church.
She will be remembered for her love of children, soulful cooking, fashionable style and community outreach through the Ladies Excelsior Art Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Luther Artis; her daughter, Patricia Ann Franklin; her granddaughter, Laini Fluellen; her parents, Amy Chambers and John Campbell; brothers, Frank Charles Kimbrough and Fred Chambers; and sisters, Bertie Purham and Dorothy (Joseph) Carter. She is survived by one brother, Bobby Roy Chambers, of Laurel, MS; nine children; John (Karen) Artis, Diane Artis, Joyce (Donald) Martin, Cytheria Artis, Michael (Vivian) Artis, Randall Artis, Chinita Lindsay, Terrance (Jane) Artis and Tranece Artis; two sisters-in-law, Ann Kimbrough and Joyce Chambers; 13 grandchildren; Reginald Martin, Christopher (Melinda) Artis, Tyla (Jeff) Phelps, Ryan (Larice) Martin, Nathan Fluellen, Avian (Amin) Fleary, Darius Lindsay, JonRandall Artis, Michael Artis Jr., Alexis (Tim) Grayson, Alexandria Artis, Terrance Artis Jr. and Ahmad Artis; and nine great-grandchildren; Gabriela Artis, Olivia Artis, Carsen Phelps, Sasha Martin, Harlyn Phelps, Aliyah Artis, Alina Lindsay, Amir Fleary and Amaj Fleary.
The viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook St., East Chicago, IN.
The funeral services will be held immediately after the viewing. Interment at Fern Oak Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Laini Fluellen Charities, online at www.lfcharities.org or mail to 2158 45th St. – Suite 128, Highland, IN 46322.