Florence B. Strong (nee Soderlund)

She leaves behind her sons: David (Sandy) of Richmond, TX and Michael (Marilyn) of Las Vegas, NV. Florence is also survived by her grandchildren: John Strong, Katie (Dave) Carner, Jeff Strong and Emily Strong. Florence was great-grandmother of five: Kaylin and Matthew Strong, Olivia and Aidan Carner and Olivia Strong. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Richard) Kozlowski and many nieces and nephews.

Florence worked for many years for the Illinois Central Gulf Hospital Association. Outside of her job, she worked tirelessly for those in need. She had a pantry for years that she used to make Thanksgiving baskets for the less fortunate. She helped many people through the St. Vincent De Paul Society at her church. After her retirement she visited people in a nursing home almost every day. She touched so many lives that she was fondly referred to as Mother Teresa of St. John. In spite of her very busy life, Florence took the time to enjoy camping, working in her gardens and feeding wildlife, sewing, crocheting and reading lots of books.