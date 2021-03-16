ST. JOHN, IN - Florence B. Strong (nee Soderlund), age 91. Late of St. John, Indiana. Passed away March 11, 2021. Married to her beloved husband, Emil Strong for almost 63 years, until his death in 2013.
She leaves behind her sons: David (Sandy) of Richmond, TX and Michael (Marilyn) of Las Vegas, NV. Florence is also survived by her grandchildren: John Strong, Katie (Dave) Carner, Jeff Strong and Emily Strong. Florence was great-grandmother of five: Kaylin and Matthew Strong, Olivia and Aidan Carner and Olivia Strong. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Richard) Kozlowski and many nieces and nephews.
Florence worked for many years for the Illinois Central Gulf Hospital Association. Outside of her job, she worked tirelessly for those in need. She had a pantry for years that she used to make Thanksgiving baskets for the less fortunate. She helped many people through the St. Vincent De Paul Society at her church. After her retirement she visited people in a nursing home almost every day. She touched so many lives that she was fondly referred to as Mother Teresa of St. John. In spite of her very busy life, Florence took the time to enjoy camping, working in her gardens and feeding wildlife, sewing, crocheting and reading lots of books.
Visitation Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., (Corner of 93rd and 41). Inurnment private. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com