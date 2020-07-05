Florence Biestek

Florence was a very kind person. She lived her faith in the way she lived her life, with a ready smile and a good word for everyone she met. She spent many hours in her gardens, skillfully growing everything from roses to iris to tomatoes- her gardens were there for anyone passing by her house to see and enjoy. She loved to bake! And shared hundreds of cookies, apple slices, coffee cakes and pastries with extended family and friends. Florence spent many, many hours sewing clothes for her four daughters and her granddaughters and was entrusted with making dresses for special occasions such as birthdays, graduations, proms, and for little family members serving as flower girls in weddings. She took great pleasure in creating special quilts. She also loved to crochet and many people were warmed by the blankets she made. For family members, she always considered favorite colors or particular patterns. But she also donated blankets to babies and elderly nursing home residents she had never met- each piece made with care and love.