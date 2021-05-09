LANSING, IL - Florence C. Shure Jastrzebowski (nee Dybowski) age 97 late of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Chester J. Shure and the late Julian P. Jastrzebowski; loving mother of Nancy Shure (Ben) Nowakowski and Eileen Jastrzebowski; dearest grandmother of Olivia and Carly Donovitch; fond sister of Albin (Peter) Dybowski (Diana); sister-in-law of Conrad J. Sulski. Preceded in death by parents Joseph Dybowski and Helena Buchacz; and siblings: Joseph (Virginia), Anthony, Emily, Walter, Chester, Edward (Stephanie), Daniel, Charlotte, and Esther Sulski. Dear sister-in-law to the late Ruth (Ervin) Mazany, Rosemary (Harry) Kowalski, Edward (Ann) Szczur, Sister Mary Martinia, CSSF, Lorraine (William) Reynolds, Bernard J. (Patricia) Shure and Stephanie (John) Bielawski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church and many church and community organizations.