BUTLER, IN - Florence "Flo" G. Jacobs, age 82, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on March 20, 2022 at The Laurels of Dekalb in Butler, Indiana. She was born to John and Helen (Poznanski) Zvijak on April 22, 1939 in Whiting, Indiana. In 1962 she married Bobby Jacobs in Gary, Indiana. Florence "Flo" is survived by her children: Bobby (Jennifer) Jacobs, Jr. of Grandview, WI; Melody Cusick of Syracuse and Edward Jacobs of Auburn; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings: Anna May (Ted) Lampa of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters: Judy (Joe) Paunicka, Marge (Frank) Yencich, Francis Zvijak, Delores "Jean" (Ray) Barnes, Patricia (Larry) Tomczak and Rev. John Zvijak.