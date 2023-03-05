Florence "Flo" Goysich (nee Kovachi), age 88, formerly of East Chicago/Hammond/Crown Point, Indiana and Las Vegas, NV passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023 in Dallas TX. She is survived by her devoted husband Vincent and loving children Joseph (Connie) Goysich, Catherine (Joseph) Herbst, and Karen (Christopher) Read, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister Mary (Harold) Deal, brother Jan (Dinah) Kovachi, and several nieces, nephews, and members of extended family. Florence was preceded in death by her son Michael (Pam) Goysich, sister Roz (Gus) Samblis, and grandson Sam Nelson.

Florence was born on July 9, 1934 and was raised in East Chicago, IN. She met Vince in their childhood neighborhood. They started dating while attending Roosevelt High School and became sweethearts for life. They married in 1956 after Flo graduated from nursing school. Together they raised four kids through scouts, piano lessons, swim meets, science fairs, softball games, college moves, and transitions into adulthood. During that time Flo also made a caring difference in the lives of many children and families as a pediatric hospital nurse, staff nurse at Whiting Clinic, and as the school nurse at Protsman Elementary in Dyer, Indiana for 17 years. Flo had many artistic talents. She made beautiful clothing and costumes, she could draw anything, and she threw terrific parties for family birthdays, holidays, and her "club." After retiring from Protsman she and Vince made their home in Sun City Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV, where they happily hosted many family visits, outings to shows, and trips to their favorite casinos.