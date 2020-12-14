HEBRON - Florence "Flo" Koenig, 94 of Hebron, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Crown Point. She was born April 5, 1926 in Gary to Andrew and Elizabeth (Pehanich) Petro. Flo graduated from Lew Wallace High School, and made her career as a Clerk with JCPenney in the Sewing Department. She was a devoted member of Heritage Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, where she served on the Altar Guild for many years. Flo was a skilled seamstress and homemaker; she made matching outfits for her and her husband to go to dances in, and passed on the importance of a clean and organized home to her beloved niece. She enjoyed listening to Danny O'Donnell, and working alongside her husband to sand and stain the furniture he built. The faith that Flo had in the Lord was unwavering, and she shared His love with those around her.
On September 6, 1947 she married Martin Koenig, who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by her special niece, Sherri (Terry) McDannald of Franklin, IL; a sister-in-law, Blanche Beam; and close friends: Virginia and late Rich Reidenbach, Wally Koeppen, George and Janel Stone, Tom and Suzie Gatesman, and Chuck and Val Schultz. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Earl Koenig; brothers: George, Andrew, Mike, Paul; and sisters: Mary, Annie, and Margaret.
A private burial of ashes will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Altar Guild at Heritage Lutheran Church or Franciscan Hospice Hobart. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at St. Anthony's Hospital for the loving care they gave to Flo. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.
