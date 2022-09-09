Florence "Flo" Stricklin (nee Pepper)

Florence Stricklin "Flo" (nee Pepper)

Nov. 2, 1945 – Sep. 5, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Florence Stricklin, age 76, of Hammond passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022.

She is survived by two daughters: Donna Jean (Gregg) Rzechula and Mary Jane Griffith; son in-law, Phil Griffith; grandchildren: Kristina (Frankie) Scardine, Sara Rose (Martin) Kuc, Philip Griffith, Lisa Ann (Wally) Duran, Emily (fiance Noel Zamarron), Gena Irene (Mathew) Ashline; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings: Lawrence (Jacquelyn) Pepper and Jerald Barry (Susan) Pepper; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her former husband Robert W. Stricklin and significant other John Stemper; parents: Irving and Rose Pepper.

A celebration of life gathering will be held by the family in November.

Flo was a member of the Hessville community for 60 years. She held various jobs, was an Auxiliary Member of American Legion Post 232, and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Hammond. She held various leadership roles in Girl Scouts, the local schools, and within the community. She loved cooking, gardening and being surrounded by her friends and family. In her free time, Flo enjoyed traveling and going out for motorcycle rides.

For more information, you may contact a family member, or call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com