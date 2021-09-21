Florence "Florie" Koselke
(nee Pustelnik)
Sept. 15, 1932 - Sept. 12, 2021
HOBART, IN - Florence "Florie" Koselke (nee Pustelnik), died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home in Hobart, IN just 3 days shy of her 89th birthday. She was born on September 15, 1932 the youngest daughter of Charles and Helen (Kalemba) Pustelnik. She is survived by her children: Kathy (John) Nassios of Joliet, IL; Matt (Pam) Koselke of Union, MO; Mary Schrader of Omaha, NE; Kelly (Jim) Larem of Hobart, IN; Cheryl Koselke (Kevin Irby) of S. Chicago Hts., IL; Carol Koselke-Massery of Hobart, IN; Jim (Nancy) Koselke of Hobart, IN; and Diane Koselke (Matt Wittkofski) of Newark, IL. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren: Joshua Wellington; Aaron and Derek Koselke; Andrew (Meghan), Zach and Katie Schrader; Steve, Ed and Joe Larem; Nathaniel Massery; Kevin (Rabia) and Jeremy Koselke; and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Jim, who passed away in 2014; her parents Charles and Helen Pustelnik; and her sisters Eleanor Koselke and Gertrude Giantomasso.
Florence had children in the Hobart school system for 25 years and for 18 of those years she was a room mother at Liberty School. She was a member of St. Bridget's Church and for many years she served on the church carnival committee. She was a sports fan who loved the Brickies, the Fighting Irish, the Sox, Bears, and Blackhawks. She was a creative woman who loved to knit, crochet, sew, make ceramics and do many other crafts. She and her husband, Jim, enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and taking cruises with their friends.
The family wishes to thank VNA Hospice nurses and assistants as well as friends: Diane Mills, Reita Torin, Danielle Young, Monica Deck, Linda Roethler and Jeanette Taylor who helped the family care for their mom at home until she passed.
Visitation is Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a 3 p.m. Rosary service at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Funeral services are Friday, September 24, 2021 beginning with 9:30 a.m. prayers at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart and proceeding to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart for a 10:00 a.m. mass of Christian burial with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery will be private. Call (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.