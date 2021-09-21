HOBART, IN - Florence "Florie" Koselke (nee Pustelnik), died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home in Hobart, IN just 3 days shy of her 89th birthday. She was born on September 15, 1932 the youngest daughter of Charles and Helen (Kalemba) Pustelnik. She is survived by her children: Kathy (John) Nassios of Joliet, IL; Matt (Pam) Koselke of Union, MO; Mary Schrader of Omaha, NE; Kelly (Jim) Larem of Hobart, IN; Cheryl Koselke (Kevin Irby) of S. Chicago Hts., IL; Carol Koselke-Massery of Hobart, IN; Jim (Nancy) Koselke of Hobart, IN; and Diane Koselke (Matt Wittkofski) of Newark, IL. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren: Joshua Wellington; Aaron and Derek Koselke; Andrew (Meghan), Zach and Katie Schrader; Steve, Ed and Joe Larem; Nathaniel Massery; Kevin (Rabia) and Jeremy Koselke; and three great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Jim, who passed away in 2014; her parents Charles and Helen Pustelnik; and her sisters Eleanor Koselke and Gertrude Giantomasso.