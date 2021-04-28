 Skip to main content
EAST SIDE — Florence J. Barbier (nee Hahn), 97, late of the East Side, passed away on April 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Barbier. Dear sister of David (Rita) Hahn, of Carefree, AZ. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Martha Hahn; brother, George Hahn; and sisters, Sophie Soviak, Alice Hahn and Gladys Sperry. Cherished friend of Marty Wojtyska, Ray Neimann and Bernice DeLor. Florence will dearly miss her neighbors, Roman and Carmen Vasquez. Retired employee of W.C. Ritchie in South Chicago.

Funeral services were held privately per Florence's wishes. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL-Chicago, IL.

www.elmwoodchapel.com 773-731-2749

