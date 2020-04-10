× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Florence J. "JoAnn" Chopps (nee Mohr)

CROWN POINT, IN - Florence J. "JoAnn" Chopps (nee Mohr), age 78, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Lowell Healthcare.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Joseph Chopps; children: Daniel (Rachael) Chopps, Ramona Chopps, David Chopps, Terry (Peggy) Chopps and Keith Chopps; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Mohr, and sister, Ella Borders.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd and Beulah Mohr; daughter, Tamara Chopps; brothers: Norman and John Mohr; sister, Mary Mohr; and daughter-in-law, Heather Chopps.

JoAnn was a loving homemaker and long-time faithful member of the Pentecostals of South Lake.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, private services with immediate family only will be arranged by GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. JoAnn will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.