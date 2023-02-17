WHITING - Florence J. Kobli (nee Dorka) 94 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Kobli (Ret. WPD) who passed away December 8, 2006; loving mother of Frank "Skip" (Debbie) Kobli, Jr., Mark (Sheila) Kobli and Gale (late Alan) Lewandowski; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Gina) Kobli, Natalie Kobli, Michelle Kobli, Matt (fiancée, Kelsey) Kobli and Ryan (Charlotte) Lewandowski; adoring great-grandma of Ella, McKenna, Lucas, Violet, Quinn, Claire and Mason; dearest sister of Vicki Dorka and the late Eleanor Klapak, Virginia Dorka, Cheryl Dorka, Mary Knaver, Carole Barsic and Sue Rahn; dear sister-in-law of Matt Barsic and Ken Rahn; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews; devoted canine companion, Casey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. officiating; interment, Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parish Wake Service at the funeral home on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696 will offer prayers at the funeral home on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Florence Kobli was born on March 16, 1928 in East Chicago, Indiana, to Louis and Florence Dorka and was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, Class of 1946. A longtime resident of Whiting, Florence was very active at the former Immaculate Conception Church, the St. Ann Sodality, K of C Wives Club and the Our Lady of Fatima Sodality at the former Holy Trinity Hungarian Church, East Chicago. She was a member of the F.O.P. Whiting Lodge 68 Wives Club and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452. She was a former employee of the Whiting Newberry's and Sara Lee Stores and enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino. Devoted to her family, Florence will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.