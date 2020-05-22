MERRILLVILLE, IN - Florence J. Mallek, nee Nowicki, age 96, late of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Mallek. Loving mother of the late Ronald (Arlene) Mallek and late Marlene (Roy) Andrysiak. Proud grandma of Kevin (Margaret), Christopher, and Kristin; great-grandma of Michael (Jennifer), Jennifer (Josh), Matthew, Morgan, and Sophie; great-great-grandma of Theo. Dearest sister of the late Clarence (late Dolores), Norbert (late Lorraine), and Richard Nowicki. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Marjan and Valeria Nowicki.