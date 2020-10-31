Florence Juanita Romine
VALPARAISO, IN — Florence Juanita Romine, 98, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born June 30, 1922, in Knox to Herman and Mable (Meyers) Lockridge. Juanita made her career as a nurse's aide at Whispering Pines in Valparaiso, and worked as an aide on a school bus for handicapped children in Union Township until she was 92 years old. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and enjoyed her gardening and tending to flowers, horses and spending time with her beloved grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Grandma Sugar." Juanita will be remembered for her feisty personality and the love she had for her family.
On October 18, 1941, she married Mervin O. Krueger, who preceded her in death in 1975. She is survived by their children, Sandra Schultz, of Valparaiso, Cheryl Crane, of Chesterton, and Karla (Travis Lewis) Rogers, of Kouts; grandchildren: Teresa (Brandon) Lindsay, Ronald (Debbie) Schultz, Mark (Stacey) Schultz, Lori Choate, Traci Henry and Christopher Rogers; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Samuel Romine; four brothers and one sister.
Following cremation, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Juanita's name to Symphony in Chesterton. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.