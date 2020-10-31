VALPARAISO, IN — Florence Juanita Romine, 98, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born June 30, 1922, in Knox to Herman and Mable (Meyers) Lockridge. Juanita made her career as a nurse's aide at Whispering Pines in Valparaiso, and worked as an aide on a school bus for handicapped children in Union Township until she was 92 years old. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and enjoyed her gardening and tending to flowers, horses and spending time with her beloved grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Grandma Sugar." Juanita will be remembered for her feisty personality and the love she had for her family.