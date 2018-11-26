Florence Louise "Weedie" Brown

VALPARAISO, IN-
Florence Louise Brown 'Weedie' passed away November 20, 2018 in Valparaiso, IN. A lifelong resident of Valparaiso, Florence lived on Wood Street and was married for 60 years to her high school sweetheart, Richard S. Brown, who preceded her in death in July 2010. A cherished mother, she is survived by all four of her children: Mark Brown (married to Lynne Anderson), Mike Brown (married to Kathy Hyatte), Wendy Brown (married to Doug Scales), and Elizabeth Brown. She leaves behind a legacy of love with five grandchildren: Adam Brown, Kristin (married to Tim) Vander Pyl, Karin (married to Tony) Gillund, Jonathan Scales, and Michael Scales (married to Michelle Fearon); and five great grandchildren: (Enola Brown [age 11], Nevin Brown [age 9], Matthew Vander Pyl [age 7], Nathan Vander Pyl [age 4], and Alaina Gillund [age 2]).
Florence was a 1948 graduate of Valparaiso High School. In addition to being an outstanding homemaker, Florence was an avid gardener, a nature lover, and a friend to creatures large and small.
A special thank you to the staff at the Avalon Springs Health Campus Legacy Unit who treated 'Flo' with the love and tenderness they would have shown to their own mother for the past two and a half years. Flo's family is also grateful for the skills and compassion of the professionals from Dunes Hospice.
Public visitation will be at the MOELLER FUNERAL HOME at 104 Roosevelt Rd. in Valparaiso from 10:00-11:00a.m. on November 27, 2018. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you honor this loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother by making a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org) which is pursuing cures for both Alzheimer's and dementia.