Florence M. Dywan (nee Buda)

CROWN POINT, IN - Florence M. Dywan, a/k/a, GG or The Goodie Gram, celebrated her 93rd and last birthday surrounded by love on August 19, 2020, and passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. She was the last surviving sibling in the Buda family of East Chicago, IN and was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Joe Dywan, who died almost 40 years ago. His five siblings also preceded her.

Florence and Joe Dywan had four children: Jeff (Jacque) Dywan of Marco Island, FL, Carl Michael Dywan of Highland, IN, Connie (Ray) Sullivan of Schererville, IN, and Johanne Dywan Synko of Highland, IN. Florence is also survived by seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Dina (Mike) Pattishall of CA, Abby (David) Fitch of CA, Kate (BJ) Brinkerhoff of IN, Meghan (Larry) Schindler of MA, Sarah (Dave) Whanger of SC, Beau (Kristina) Sullivan of IN, and Hannah Sullivan of TN. She was also Great-Grandmother to Bella and Maddie Pattishall, Shae and Beckett Schindler, Drew and Quinn Brinkerhoff, Braeden and Levi Sullivan, and Arona Whanger. She truly enjoyed watching them all grow and was a special part of their lives. She is also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews. Florence's many, many friends shared her joys – she was always ready for a fun time, especially if it included a nice meal out and a glass of wine (or maybe a small margarita) with family and friends.

Florence was blessed with many special caretakers over the years and was grateful for the excellent care she received from Drs. Hoehn and Ramsey. She spent the final year of her life at St. Anthony's in Crown Point, IN, where she received thoughtful and kind care. Florence was a very giving and compassionate person and she will be missed dearly but forever remembered in many hearts. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 24, 2020 directly at St. Michael the Archangel Church 1 E. Wilhelm Dr. Schererville, IN, with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Martin Dobryznski officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Crown Point, IN. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or take a friend to lunch. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact us at 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at SMITSFH.com.