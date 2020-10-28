Florence M. (Neubauer) Evans

ARIZONA — Florence M. (Neubauer) Evans, 90, of Arizona, formerly of St. John, IN, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1930, in Chicago, IL, to William and Florence (Busse) Neubauer.

Florence was a loving mother to Linda (Jim) Isenberg, Nancy Highwood, Francis "Kelly" (Melissa) Evans, Debra Harder, Susan Evans and Michael (Kathy) Evans; 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren; her beloved cat, Pretty Boy; and sisters in law, Carol Neubauer Campbell, Marilyn Neubauer and Stephanie Neubauer. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Warren "Skip" Highwood; siblings, William Neubauer, Robert Neubauer, Ethel Mae Neubauer Born and Richard Neubauer.

Florence was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in St. John, IN, and Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Sun City, AZ. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was an avid animal lover and she loved music and dancing.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020. Interment will take place at Chesterton Cemetery, Chesterton, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1950 Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950, or Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or by calling 800-272-3900. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.