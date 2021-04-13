October 26, 1936 - April 11, 2021

WHITING, IN - Florence M. Watkins (nee Gajewski) 84 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her residence. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Bobby Joe Watkins; loving mother of Mark Watkins; cherished grandmother of Noah, Nicholas and Sarah Watkins; adoring great grandma of Noah, Jr. and Gabriella Watkins; dearest sister of Edward (Susan) Gajewski and the late Ollie Gajewski and Johnny Gajewski; dear sister-in-law of Susan (Anthony) Gajewski Vicari and Betty Faye Watkins; a niece and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00am to time of services.

Florence Watkins was born on October 26, 1936 in Whiting, Indiana to Edward and Frances Gajewski and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1955. She was a retiree of the Hammond Public Library System with a service of 33 years. Florence loved to cook and was featured in the Hammond Times Food Section for her Polish delicacies. Devoted to her family, Florence will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.